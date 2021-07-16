East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Senate passes Hughes bill banning teaching of critical race theory in public schools

Sen. Bryan Hughes presents SB 3 to the Texas Senate.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Senate has passed an East Texas legislator’s bill which would tighten up a law on what schools can teach students when it comes to racism in America.

The Senate passed SB 3 in an 18-4 vote on Friday. The bill is authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

SB 3 essentially bans the teaching of critical race theory at Texas public schools.

The bill is now stalled in the process until House Democrats return to Austin.

Hughes describes the curriculum as teaching why some races are racist and others will not succeed. Proponents of CRT argue it is a look into how and why there is racism in society.

