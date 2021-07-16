East Texas Now Business Break
Second suspect in Troup Highway restaurant shooting death turns self in

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting this weekend outside a Tyler restaurant.(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dycorrian Lofton, one of two men who authorities believe to be responsible for a shooting at New Orleans Flavors Daquiris in Tyler, has turned himself in.

According to a brief from the Tyler Police Department, Lofton, who has been on the run since the shooting on June 25 which resulted in the death of Tylsha Brown, 45, of Katy, turned himself in to U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on Friday morning.

Lofton, 22, of Jacksonville is charged alongside his alleged accomplice in the shooting, Jaderick Willis, 21, also of Jacksonville, with first-degree murder. Willis turned himself in to authorities on Friday, July 2. Willis is still being held in the Smith County jail on a $750,000 bond.

Previous reporting:

1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities

Tyler Police get assists from U.S. Marshals, Jacksonville PD in restaurant shooting manhunt

