Second suspect in Troup Highway restaurant shooting death turns self in

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dycorrian Lofton, one of two men who authorities believe to be responsible for a shooting at New Orleans Flavors Daquiris in Tyler, has turned himself in.

According to a brief from the Tyler Police Department, Lofton, who has been on the run since the shooting on June 25 which resulted in the death of Tylsha Brown, 45, of Katy, turned himself in to U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on Friday morning.

Lofton, 22, of Jacksonville is charged alongside his alleged accomplice in the shooting, Jaderick Willis, 21, also of Jacksonville, with first-degree murder. Willis turned himself in to authorities on Friday, July 2. Willis is still being held in the Smith County jail on a $750,000 bond.

