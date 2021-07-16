Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sulphur Springs Wildcats

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Head Coach: Brandon Faircloth

District: 8-4A DI

School Colors: Blue, Gold

Stadium Address: 1200 Connally St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

2021 Record: 0-10

Notes: Sulphur Springs will be a new kind of football in 2022. The team is moving down to 4A after realignment and have a proven coach coming in. Brandon Faircloth left his head coaching job at Port Neches Groves to take over the Wildcats. He was the winningest coach at PNG with a record of 102-51. Sulphur Springs will be a tough job early with the wildcats coming off of a winless season and have only found the win column four times in four seasons.

2022 Schedule:

8/12 vs Lindale @ Sulphur Springs (Scrimmage) 7 p.m.

8/19 vs Wills Point @ Sulphur Springs (Scrimmage) 7 p.m.

8/26 vs Jacksonville @ Sulphur Springs 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs Mount Pleasant @ Sulphur Springs 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs Hallsville @ Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

9/16 vs Van Alstyne @ Van Alstyne, 7:30 p.m.

9/23 vs Liberty-Eylau @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

9/30 - BYE

10/7 vs Community* @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

10/14 vs Mabank* @ Mabank, 7:30 p.m.

10/21 vs Paris* @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

10/28 vs Kaufman* @ Kaufman, 7:30 p.m.

11/4 vs Anna* @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game

