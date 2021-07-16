State agency puts Smith County Jail on non-compliant list

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Following a recent inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the Smith County Jail has been placed on the agency’s non-compliant list because of violations related to the emergency backup generator, inmate property, inmate clothing, and inmate grievances.

According to the TCJS report filed in connection with the inspection that was conducted from June 21 to June 23, the Smith County Jail violated Paragraph 50 of Section 263 in the Texas code.

Paragraph 50 states, “New facilities, new additions, and major renovations to existing facilities shall be equipped with an emergency generator designed to operate both manually and automatically upon interruption of the primary electrical power source.”

The state law also states that the system must be capable of operating with an interruption for a minimum period of one and a half hours without refueling.

“During the inspection, the smoke management system at the Smith County Jail failed to operate while under emergency power,” the report stated.

The inspection report also stated that the jail’s receiving officer is to record and store inmates’ property as it is received. During the intake process, a receipt signed by the receiving officer and the state requires that it be put in the inmate’s file.

“During the review of inmate files, multiple property records were found to be blank and missing required signatures from the receiving officer and inmate,” the report stated,

The TCJS report also stated that inmates were not provided clean changes of clothing at least once a week unless work, climatic conditions, illness, or other factors necessitate more frequent exchange to maintain cleanliness. The jail also was not allowing inmates to exchange washable items like sheets, towels, and mattress covers at least once a week.

State law also says jail inmates are required to sign a written acknowledgment form that says the rules have been explained and that the jail is required to keep copies of those acknowledgments.

“During the review of inmate files, multiple inmate rule acknowledgment forms were found to be blank and also missing inmate signatures,” the report stated.

The last violation reported by the TCJS inspection team was that the Smith County Jail’s staff members were not handling inmate grievances according to the facility’s written plan.

