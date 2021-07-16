East Texas Now Business Break
Snake in tree in Thailand weighs 77 pounds

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THAILAND (AP) - What would you do if you looked up and saw an 11 foot python slithering in the trees above?

In Thailand, this was the scene and firefighters said it took some effort and time to get the python snake off the branches. Officials say the python weighed 77 pounds. Firefighters say this one snake rescue isn’t a rare occasion; an official says his department alone has caught up to 2 snakes per day.

Since Bangkok is in their rainy season, they are seeing more and more slithering friends in neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 AP News. All rights reserved.

