Purple hull-pea salad with homemade buttermilk dressing by Mama Steph

This salad is fresh goodness from the farmers market; enjoy!
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This simple salad is easy to make with the freshest ingredients from your garden or local farmers market.Anything you can’t find grown locally you can likely find at your local grocery store. It’s worth it to look!

4 cups purple hull peas or baby cream peas, cooked in salted boiling water for about 15 minutes, then drained and rinsed.

2 large tomatoes, diced, or 16 ounces grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 large white onion, minced

2 cucumbers peeled and diced

1 medium jalapeno pepper, minced

1 bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves snipped from the stems

DRESSING:

1/2 cup Duke’s mayonnaise (or your favorite brand)

1/2 cup Hiland Farms buttermilk (or your favorite brand)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

Method:

Combine the vegetables and parsley in a large bowl; toss to distribute.

In another bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients, whisking to dissolve the salt and sugar.

Then pour the dressing over the veggies and fold in until everything is evenly coated.

Chill and serve alongside grilled burgers, chicken fish, or whatever you like!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

