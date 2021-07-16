Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are once again looking for the Sea-Breeze Front to get active tomorrow afternoon, but not as many showers/thundershowers are expected to occur over northern areas, lesser chances on Saturday over both north/south, then with an increase in coverage possible on Sunday. Better chances for afternoon/evening rain over southernmost counties will continue. Increasing rain chances on Monday as we prepare for another July cold front to make its way into our area. We are looking for the second half of the day on Monday as well as Tuesday and Wednesday to be fairly wet days across the area as the front is expected to move slowly through. As it weakens on Wednesday and Thursday, the boundary will still be relatively active during the afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain fairly warm through Sunday, then begin to cool again with more clouds and the cold front. July continues to be very pleasant compared to what we normally see this time of year, that is for sure. No complaints! Over the next 7 days, rainfall totals are expected to range from 1.25″ to over 2.00″ in a few areas. Have a great night.

