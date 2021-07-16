East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm, muggy start with a few clouds this morning. Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. A few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in Deep East Texas. More of the same tomorrow with the same chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chances for rain increase a bit on Sunday and become more likely early next week. The cold front is moving very slowly, so it may not reach all of East Texas until Tuesday. Chances for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms look pretty likely for Monday and Tuesday, but could continue through the middle of next week as well. The weak cold front brings slightly cooler temperatures back to East Texas with highs in the 80s part of next week.

