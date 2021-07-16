East Texas Now Business Break
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(KY3)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston’s Walmart store closed early Friday, and it will be closed for “additional cleaning and sanitizing” through 6 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, the temporary closure, which started at 2 p.m. on Friday, will also give store employees time to re-stock shelves.

“Our pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed,” the Facebook post stated. “Please call the pharmacy at (936) 327-1294 for assistance with alternate pickup options.”

The Livingston Walmart is located at 1620 W. Church Street.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the Facebook post stated.

