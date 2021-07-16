Knights of Pythias donate $2,000 to Summer Reading Club at Longview Public Library

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview chapter of the Knights of Pythias along with Knights of Pythias member Joe Knox combined to donate $2,000 checks to the Longview Public Library Summer Reading Club. The Knights of Pythias has been donating to the Summer Reading Club for the past five years.

The money is used to buy bikes that will raffled away at the Summer Reading Club end of summer party. The Summer Reading Club has 1400 participants.

“It shows that our community really cares and values Longview and the literacy and education for children. Especially in a year like we have had this past year where so many children have been isolated at home and having to suffer through this pandemic. Many didn’t get a chance to get the extra help that they usually get when it comes to their education,” said Jennifer Eldridge, manager at the Longview Public Library.

The End of Summer Reading Club Party will be held July 21 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Each child that comes to the party will be automatically entered to win one of the 15 bikes that will be given away.

