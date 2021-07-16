East Texas Now Business Break
ETN: State Rep. Cole Hefner discusses House voting legislation

ETN's Kayla Lyons speaks with State Rep. Cole Hefner about developments in the Texas House.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) spoke with East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons as business is being held up by the departure of House Democrats, specifically regarding voting legislation.

While Democrats fled the state to deny a quorum in large part due to their opposition to proposed voting legislation they say are too restrictive, Hefner made opposing claims in his talk with ETN.

“It’s real simple. We want it to be easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Hefner said. “What the bill does is it puts into place a uniform framework for statewide election processes.”

