Dr. Ed discusses COVID-19 misinformation, booster shots, Delta variant cases

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions concerning COVID-19.

Dr. Ed talked about the many variants that have led up to the Delta, and said there will be more variants as the virus evolves.

He said that those who have had one shot of the vaccine but not both that are required will not be protected against the Delta variant.

Dr. Ed said for those who compare COVID-19 to the flu, these are not the same infection, “we don’t see 300,000 to 400,000 deaths from the flu in a given year.” He said during an average flu season 30 to 40,000 deaths are the average.

Regarding vaccine boosters, he said there is no clear indication a booster is needed, it may become necessary for patients undergoing chemotherapy or transplant patients.

Dr. Ed also said 90% of patients hospitalized with the variant have not been vaccinated.

