DPS: Cyclist killed after early morning crash in Abernathy

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a crash in Abernathy that left a cyclist dead early Friday morning.

Law enforcement were called to a three-vehicle crash at around 5:43 a.m. We’re told troopers are still on scene at this time.

Southbound I-27 traffic in Abernathy is being diverted onto the frontage roads. Drivers are asked to slow down and avoid the area.

DPS says the cyclist has died as a result of his injuries. Details about what led up to the crash have not been released. DPS plans to release an update soon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound I-27 in Abernathy traffic is being detoured onto the frontage roads due to a major crash. Drivers should stay alert, slow down and watch out for law enforcement, first responders and TxDOT crews. pic.twitter.com/smXWqM3SOj — TxDOTLubbock (@TxDOTLubbock) July 16, 2021

This is a developing story and will continued to be updated as we learn more.

