East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Delta variant of COVID-19 virus reported found in Deep East Texas patients

COVID-19
COVID-19(Gray tv)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The “Delta” variant has begun showing up in COVID-19 patients in East Texas.

According to Angelina County & Cities Health District Administrator Sharon Shaw, the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed multiple COVID-19 positive samples from Deep East Texas with the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Oil Field Thefts
Arrest, confiscation made in East Texas oil field thefts
A commando of men dressed in military-style gear and carrying rifles burst into a jail in the...
Armed commando springs cartel leader from Mexican jail

Latest News

Motorcyclist Johnny Obando with Moto Xtreme Circus
WebXtra: Moto Xtreme Circus revs up for Longview show
Motorcyclist Johnny Obando with Moto Xtreme Circus
WEBXTRA: MotoX
A crowd gathered in preparation to receive Sgt. Josh Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff's...
Gov. Abbott: Sgt. Bartlett’s death ‘heartbreaking reminder’ of law enforcement sacrifices
Dycorrian Lofton (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Second suspect in Troup Highway restaurant shooting death turns self in