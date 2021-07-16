Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs

Corrigan Bulldogs
Corrigan Bulldogs(KTRE Sports)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
Head Coach: Brett Ratliff

District: 12-2A Division I

School Colors: Blue, White

Stadium Address: 504 S Home St, Corrigan, TX 75939

2021 Record: 6-5

Notes: The Bulldogs returned to the playoffs in 2021 after ending a two decade playoff run in 2020. The Bulldogs return 19 of their 22 starters and will drop down to 2A. The Bulldogs could be a dark horse in a loaded 2A Region III. Christian Guzman will once again be under center. Coach Ratliff said he has a great mind for the offense. The Bulldogs also have two all-state players coming back. Linebacker Kayden Burke is the “Heart and Soul” of the defense. Javarion Williams will be all over the field making a difference as a running back and defensive back.

2022 Schedule:

8/26 vs Buna @ Buna 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs Elkhart @ Corrigan 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs Kirbyville @ Corrigan 7:30 p.m.

9/16 vs Coldspring-Oakhurst @ Coldspring 7 p.m.

9/23 vs Hempstead @ Hempstead 7 p.m.

9/30 BYE

10/7 vs Normangee @ Corrigan 7 p.m. *

10/14 vs Jewett Leon @ Corrigan 7 p.m. *

10/21 vs West Hardin @ West Hardin 7 p.m.

10/28 vs Groveton @ Corrigan 7 p.m.

11/4 vs Centerville @ Centerville 7 p.m.

*=district game

