Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Thursday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An afternoon two-vehicle crash left one dead and one in serious condition.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110, approximately 3.5 miles north of the city of New Summerfield. The investigators’ initial report indicates that the driver of a 2017 Impala, traveling northbound, lost control after passing another vehicle. The driver, identified as Tonya Tindall, 62, of Rusk, apparently ran off the roadway to the east, overcorrected to the left and traveled into the southbound lane where it struck a 2021 Toyota Highlander.

Tindall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Joshua Meelkop, 25, and passenger, Amanda Meelkop, 39, both of Whitehouse, were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

