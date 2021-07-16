BU regents approve first changes after review of school’s history, connection to slavery, racial injustice

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Baylor University Board of Regents Friday approved four recommendations from the Campus Experience Project Team, which is charged with reviewing and prioritizing recommendations of the University’s Commission on Historic Campus Representations, formed to review of the history of the school and its founders and early leaders, including connections to slavery and racial injustice and to propose a plan for documenting that history, and evaluating monuments and buildings “within this complete historical context.”

The initial recommendations approved Friday include the addition of new historical findings from the commission to the school’s existing history at //baylor.edu/about; placing interim signage on Founders Mall and Burleson Quadrangle describing the university’s examination of its history, including QR codes that link //baylor.edu/about; “reimagining Founders Day to become a more inclusive celebration of all who have contributed to Baylor’s growth and success throughout the years,” and using a historic Bible to lead academic processions at graduation ceremonies in place of the University Mace, which is “composed of objects with connections to slavery” and which at one time belonged to slave owners.

In March, the university released a 94-page report from the Commission on Historic Campus Representations.

Regents had accepted the final report in February and directed the administration to develop an action plan.

The report does not call for renaming the school or moving the statue of Judge R.E.B. Baylor from its current site, but it does propose other steps to acknowledge that the school’s early leaders and supporters were slaveholders.

Among the proposals included in the report is changing the name of the university’s Burleson Quadrangle to “Baylor Family Quadrangle, University Quadrangle, Reconciliation Quadrangle, or another suitable name to create a space that is welcoming for all students at Baylor and will serve as a site for the continuation of existing traditions and a place to create new Baylor University traditions,” and relocating the Rufus C. Burleson monument to a less prominent location, such as the grounds of the Mayborn Museum Complex.”

Burleson, the university’s second president, was a slaveholder and enlisted in the Confederate army, serving as a chaplain.

“As president of Baylor (1851-1861) and subsequently Waco University, he encouraged faculty and male students over 18 to join the fight against what he called “Abolition despotism,” the report says.

“The Burleson monument should be re-contextualized in a manner that acknowledges his support of a dehumanizing and fundamentally unjust system like slavery and his standing as a prominent promoter of the “Lost Cause,” the concept of a divinely white Southern future that honored the memory of antebellum whiteness and Confederate heroes,” the report says.

Burleson, an Alabama native who was named pastor of the First Baptist Church in Houston in 1848 and then in 1851 was selected as the university’s second president serving until 1861 and then again from 1886 to 1897, when he was named president emeritus, a demotion Burleson attributed to a long-running feud with William Cowper Brann, the editor of Waco’s vitriolic “Iconoclast.” He died in 1901 in Waco.

Other proposals in the report include:

“Investigate the possibility of renaming Carroll Library due to its namesake’s ties to enslavement and his participation in the Civil War on the side of the Confederacy.”

“Create a new monument on Founders Mall in honor of the “unknown enslaved” who were instrumental in constructing the original campus where Baylor University began its journey.

“Incorporate the complete history of Baylor’s founders and first trustees, their ownership of enslaved people, and their role in the Confederacy on Baylor’s website, which currently describes these individuals in an incomplete manner.”

“Investigate submitting grants for the funding of new monuments, memorials, or historic storytelling spaces; ways to contextualize existing monuments to enhance research and education; and resources available through national organizations that would assist in the decision-making process surrounding the relocation of existing monuments or memorials on Baylor’s campus.”

“Relocate the bells from Independence and Waco University. These objects are attached to Baylor’s historical connection with enslavement in terms of their original locations and the manner in which they were likely used to signal the working day of enslaved people. Consider placing the bells in a new space where Baylor University openly and honestly details the history of the founders, board members, presidents, and other early leaders and acknowledges those attitudes and sinful behaviors.”

“Update other Texas Historical Markers in the Quadrangle, as well as in other areas of campus, to reflect Baylor’s recognition of injustice committed by its leaders, its repentance of these errors, and its restitution for them as appropriate.”

Baylor’s Board of Regents passed a resolution on June 26, 2020 acknowledging the school’s historic connections to slavery from the time the university was chartered on Feb. 1, 1845 and through its first decades of operation.

In July 2020, the university announced the 26 members of the Commission on Historic Campus Representations, which was charged with reviewing the history of the school and its founders and early leaders, including connections to slavery and racial injustice; and proposing a plan for documenting that history, and evaluating monuments and buildings “within this complete historical context.”

