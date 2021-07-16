“Blessed to be here” - Aranda enjoys his first Big 12 media days

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor participated in day two of Big 12 media days. It was the first time Baylor head coach Dave Aranda could attend the event, as it was canceled last year, which he acknowledged in his opening statement.

“I think the last time you guys had media days, there’s a fair amount that has happened -- Name, Image, and Likeness, social injustice, the emergence of mental health, the importance of it. It’s part of my daily conversations now. And so I’m blessed to be here. I’m fortunate to represent Baylor,” explained Aranda.

Aranda explained what the Bears have focused on during the off-season. A lot of effort has gone into building relationships.

“Wee want to win with character. We believe that better people make better players. And our offseason has been really directed towards that,” explained Aranda.

The plans for Baylor’s offense was a major topic throughout the day. As the Bears have brought in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes along with other offensive staff members, and Baylor will look to name a new starting quarterback after Charlie Brewer’s departure.

“On the field, excited about the direction of our offense and the formation of our identity, being a running team and a play-action-pass shot team,” said Aranda.

Baylor’s first game is September 4. Practice will begin on August 6.

