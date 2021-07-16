East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo woman sentenced for harassing, intimidating sex trafficking victim

The judge sentenced 29-year-old Deziree Lujan to 34 months in federal prison today after she...
The judge sentenced 29-year-old Deziree Lujan to 34 months in federal prison today after she entered a guilty plea to witness tampering in March. (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman will spend nearly three years in prison for harassing a sex trafficking victim in an attempt to prevent her from testifying against her trafficker, according to the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

The judge sentenced 29-year-old Deziree Lujan to 34 months in federal prison today after she entered a guilty plea to witness tampering in March.

According to plea papers, she admitted to threatening to beat a sex trafficking victim for cooperating against a man who was charged in September 2019 with operating a large-scale human trafficking operation.

The man is accused of forcing multiple women into commercial sex and slapping, punching, choking and kicking victims he believed were not being honest or not making enough money for him.

He is scheduled to go to trial on August 23.

Lujan, a member of the accused trafficking organization, admits she outed one of the victims on social media, calling her “a snitch” and “a rat.”

She threatened the victim with physical harm, warned that she would post law enforcement reports about the victim online and reached out to known pimps to reveal the victim’s identity.

Homeland Security Investigations’ North Texas Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation in this case.

