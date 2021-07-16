East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Athens meth-fueled shooting

Jason Smalley (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Jason Smalley (Source: Henderson County Jail)(Henderson County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man has been arrested after he shot a man with whom he was smoking meth overnight Thursday.

Jason Charles Smalley, 45, is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested following the death of Stoney Chase Conley, 32, of Mabank.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said deputies responded to the Oak Ridge Subdvision around midnight Thursday after a shooting was called in. Hillhouse said they found Conley dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hillhouse said deputies learned Smalley and Conley were smoking meth in a vehicle outside Smalley’s home. Conley said he saw a shadow by a shed and went to check it out. Smalley went into the home and got a 22-caliber pistol and came outside and began shooting multiple rounds toward the shed and saw he had shot Conley. He then discarded the gun and called law enforcement, Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said Smalley was arrested for murder.

“He was shooting toward a shadow and didn’t know who he was shooting at, which makes it a murder,” Hillhouse said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest
A commando of men dressed in military-style gear and carrying rifles burst into a jail in the...
Armed commando springs cartel leader from Mexican jail
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, a 22 year old male from Jacksonville is a prime suspect in the shooting...
Second suspect in Troup Highway restaurant shooting death turns self in
Thailand Snake (11 foot python in a tree)
Snake in tree in Thailand weighs 77 pounds
Thailand Snake (11 foot python in a tree)
Thailand Snake (11 foot python in a tree)
SpaceX rocket
McGregor residents apprehensive about new SpaceX rocket facility