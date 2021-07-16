Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Athens meth-fueled shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man has been arrested after he shot a man with whom he was smoking meth overnight Thursday.

Jason Charles Smalley, 45, is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested following the death of Stoney Chase Conley, 32, of Mabank.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said deputies responded to the Oak Ridge Subdvision around midnight Thursday after a shooting was called in. Hillhouse said they found Conley dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hillhouse said deputies learned Smalley and Conley were smoking meth in a vehicle outside Smalley’s home. Conley said he saw a shadow by a shed and went to check it out. Smalley went into the home and got a 22-caliber pistol and came outside and began shooting multiple rounds toward the shed and saw he had shot Conley. He then discarded the gun and called law enforcement, Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said Smalley was arrested for murder.

“He was shooting toward a shadow and didn’t know who he was shooting at, which makes it a murder,” Hillhouse said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.