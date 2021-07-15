WebXtra: Tyler artist plans mural to bring mental health awareness
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Alexa Vennetti spoke with mural artist Odessa Helm, about her mural in Tyler and one she has planned to “start a conversation, but in a creative way” about mental health and suicide.
Helm explains the meaning behind her work, promoting happiness, and how she created the mural in Tyler.
Now she’s working to collaborate with a sponsor to produce a special mural and gain donations for mental health awareness.
