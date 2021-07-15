WebXtra: Tyler artist plans mural to bring mental health awareness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Alexa Vennetti spoke with mural artist Odessa Helm, about her mural in Tyler and one she has planned to “start a conversation, but in a creative way” about mental health and suicide.

Helm explains the meaning behind her work, promoting happiness, and how she created the mural in Tyler.

Artwork by Odessa Helm (KLTV)

Now she’s working to collaborate with a sponsor to produce a special mural and gain donations for mental health awareness.

