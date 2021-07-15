WebXtra: Martial Arts School Supply Camp

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A day of fun will bring help to many children in the Mt. Pleasant community. In August, there will be a “day summer camp” where the Mt. Pleasant Martial Arts will hold a fundraising event for school supplies.

Mt. Pleasant Martial Arts will hold a Back to School Bash August 14 from 11am to 1pm. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke with Lily Chandler, a Mt. Pleasant Martial Arts instructor. She said the event will bring vendors, community leaders, and fun and games for the children, as well as a Parent Night Out from 5pm to 9pm.

The event is free as well as everybody who donates school supplies will get a free ticket to Parents Night Out.

The goal of this event is fundraising and gathering school supplies for kids and the school to encourage kids to get excited about returning to school as well as helping those who need new school supplies receive school supplies.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.