WebXtra: ETX Food Bank announces plan to expand across 26 counties

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank announced its new strategic plan today for $11.8 million in additional investments across 26 counties to provide food for every table in East Texas for families facing hunger.

This revised strategic plan was possible partly because of philanthropist Mackenzie Scott’s $9 million donation to the food bank.

The plan will ensure people struggling with hunger have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive by 2025. ETFB seeks to distribute 32 million meals a year throughout their 26 county service area by 2025.

KLTV 7′s Erin Wides was there for the announcement.

