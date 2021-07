TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It remains one of the more popular sports on two wheels across the country: BMX. And a Longview man is doing his best to keep kids riding safely. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Kevin Blalock, who pieces together sturdy BMX bikes and gives them to kids who would not be able to afford a pro level bike.

