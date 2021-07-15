East Texas Now Business Break
US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A Justice Department attorney says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation’s borders.

The comment Tuesday at a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, comes as the Biden administration faces pressure from its pro-immigration allies to lift the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border.

The government attorney didn’t offer more details during a hearing on a lawsuit that Texas brought to compel enforcement of the asylum ban.

The CDC says it had “nothing more to add right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

