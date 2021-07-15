East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft

Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler early Thursday.(KLTV staff)
By Victoria Lara and Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler early Thursday.

Around 3 a.m., Tyler Police were called to the American State Bank branch at 917 E Southeast Loop 323, on the corner of New Copeland Road.

Around 3 a.m., law enforcement were called to a report of a commercial burglar alarm at...
Around 3 a.m., law enforcement were called to a report of a commercial burglar alarm at American State Bank at 917 E Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler.(KLTV staff)

Police said the ATM was chained to a truck that is now abandoned in a ditch alongside the parking lot.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video from the area to get additional information about the person or persons involved.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

