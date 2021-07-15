Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler early Thursday.

Around 3 a.m., Tyler Police were called to the American State Bank branch at 917 E Southeast Loop 323, on the corner of New Copeland Road.

Police said the ATM was chained to a truck that is now abandoned in a ditch alongside the parking lot.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video from the area to get additional information about the person or persons involved.

No arrests have been made.

