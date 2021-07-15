East Texas Now Business Break
Palestine crash downs power lines, causes house fire

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine police report a vehicle left a roadway, rolled, and struck two utility poles.

Wednesday evening just before 8:00 p.m. Palestine police responded to the 1000 block of E. Park Ave. to the rollover crash.

According to police, moments after the crash occurred, a house fire began at a residence nearby due to down power lines. The house fire was quickly contained.

The adult female and two children in the vehicle received minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

