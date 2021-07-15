Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thundershowers moved a bit farther north than anticipated today and may be the case again tomorrow, however, not as many are expected. The Sea-Breeze Front will be active each day allowing more showers/thundershowers over the southern areas of East Texas late afternoon/evening hours. Again, some may move a bit farther north. This is likely to be the case through the upcoming weekend. Early next week, another July cold front will make it into East Texas. This one appears that it will make it through much of the area by late on Tuesday. Showers/thundershowers will be more likely late on Monday and throughout the day on Tuesday. Scattered rain still possible on Wednesday of next week. Because of the increase in clouds and rain Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures should remain in the upper 80s...well below seasonal normal temperatures. Prior to the front moving in on Tuesday, winds will be out of the SW, warming us into the middle 90s this weekend. Heat Index Values near 100 degrees both days. Not expecting any severe weather through Monday but a few could occur on Tuesday with the front. Stay tuned for more. Have a great night.

