East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm again this morning with fair skies. Expect clouds to pop up by midday and a few more thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures today will reach the lower 90s. More of the same in the forecast for tomorrow and then chances for rain gradually increase through the weekend as a weak cold front gets closer to East Texas. The cold front should move into our area by Monday, bringing better rain chances to the forecast. The front will stall over the region and keep rain chances in through the middle of next week along with cooler than average temperatures.

