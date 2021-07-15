East Texas Now Business Break
Monday morning crash leaves Kilgore cyclist dead

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning crash in Kilgore ended with a cyclist dead.

According to a report by the Kilgore Police Department, at 10:21 a.m. Monday, emergency first responders arrived at the scene of a crash which occurred near the intersection of State Highway 42 and Barton Street in Kilgore involving a tractor trailer and a cyclist. The report states that upon arrival at the scene, responders found the cyclist to be severely injured and in need of immediate transport for medical treatment.

The cyclist, identified as Julian Rico, 73, of Kilgore, was transported by air to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler and was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

