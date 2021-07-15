East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview city council passes resolution decrying ‘hate groups of any kind’

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday evening in their regular city council meeting, Mayor Andy Mack read a resolution expressing opposition to a “white unity conference” allegedly planned at a location near or in Longview.

Mayor Mack said neither he nor the council or city leaders will stand for any organization that promotes racism and hate. He expressed he was disappointed in the way the media and some of the community handled what he says is an event that has not been confirmed.

The mayor said the city does not condone hate groups of any kind and demands the group remove any and all references to Longview in their promotional materials.

The resolution passed unanimously. The resolution is ceremonial only, but the mayor believes it will deter any future groups from desiring to hold gatherings in Longview.

About a dozen citizens made statements during public comment.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Chinook
Army helicopter lands in Winnsboro, to spectators’ delight
Hasani Pariall was arrested Thursday morning after a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy...
Athens traffic stop leads to discovery of backpack of crack cocaine, 1 arrest

Latest News

Summer School Demand
Summer School Demand
ETX Food Bank
ETX Food Bank
Oil Field Thefts
Oil Field Thefts
Summer School Demand
Summer School Demand
BMX Longview
BMX Volunteer in Longview