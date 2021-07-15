Longview city council passes resolution decrying ‘hate groups of any kind’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday evening in their regular city council meeting, Mayor Andy Mack read a resolution expressing opposition to a “white unity conference” allegedly planned at a location near or in Longview.

Mayor Mack said neither he nor the council or city leaders will stand for any organization that promotes racism and hate. He expressed he was disappointed in the way the media and some of the community handled what he says is an event that has not been confirmed.

The mayor said the city does not condone hate groups of any kind and demands the group remove any and all references to Longview in their promotional materials.

The resolution passed unanimously. The resolution is ceremonial only, but the mayor believes it will deter any future groups from desiring to hold gatherings in Longview.

About a dozen citizens made statements during public comment.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.