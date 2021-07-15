East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

House bill would require Pentagon set up apprenticeship program for military spouses

House appropriators have introduced a bill requiring the Pentagon to create a program that...
House appropriators have introduced a bill requiring the Pentagon to create a program that would give military spouses multiple opportunities to earn internships and apprenticeships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)(Nacho Anazawa | 18th Wing Public Affairs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - House appropriators introduced a bill requiring the Pentagon to create a program that would give military spouses multiple opportunities to earn internships and apprenticeships.

According to the National Military Spouse Network, nearly one-quarter of military spouses actively seeking a job were unemployed due to the pandemic. The rest are all from struggling spouses trying to keep a job down, a problem that many know all too well.

“Going back to work always costs extra money, so this would help them get back,” said Tila Jernigan, an Army Wife and Director of Military & Veteran Services at Texas A&M Central Texas.

“I’ve experienced overseas moves where I’ve been completely unemployed because there just wasn’t a lot of opportunities overseas for me to go to work.”

That’s why lawmakers proposed a bill that would give them $4,000 to find programs that jumpstart their careers. Spouses in the U.S., those living overseas and those that have lost their loved ones while on active duty would all qualify.

“Internships provide great opportunities for military spouses,” Jernigan said.

“The mentorship and the valuable work experience they get from that and even networking opportunities can carry over into PCS moves which is a really big deal. Also, they could be reintegrating into the work force or going through a career change.”

The House appropriations committee’s defense subcommittee has already set aside $5 million for a pilot program just to see how it works. While many are anxious to see how it goes, Jernigan says it’s important to convince Congress how much this program could help.

“To ensure that we can get back to work when it’s required and we can be a contributing member of the team while having to sacrifice our careers, is an exceptional opportunity for military spouses across the board,” she said.

Information on signing up for the pilot program has yet to be released.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts