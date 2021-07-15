East Texas Now Business Break
‘Homes for Texas Heroes’ grant will help Habitat for Humanity help veterans

By Arthur Clayborn and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Homes for Texas Heroes is a grant the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity received from the Texas Veterans Commission Program. The $200,000 grant will be used to fix safety and health hazards in the homes of veterans in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Habitat has received the grant.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

