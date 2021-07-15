East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘God opened the door’: Mystery surrounds US asylum picks

Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under an opaque system that the...
Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under an opaque system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening up the asylum system.(Elliot Spagat | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under an opaque system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening up the asylum system.

Immigration advocates have been tasked with choosing which migrants get a limited number of slots to come to the U.S. to claim asylum.

But there’s no published list of advocacy groups deciding who’s vulnerable enough to claim asylum and no explanation of how they choose people, with migrants often learning by word of mouth.

President Joe Biden has kept in place a Trump administration order that essentially banned asylum at the border during the coronavirus pandemic but is now quietly allowing more people to avoid the ban.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Law enforcement are looking for possible suspects involved in the theft of an ATM in Tyler...
Tyler Police investigating overnight bank ATM theft
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

$11.8 million in additional investments
WebXtra: ETX Food Bank announces plan to expand across 26 counties
Dr. Kristen Wells (center, in black) was approved by the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees as the new...
Dr. Kristen Walls announced as new Tyler Legacy principal
$11.8 million in additional investments
WebXtra: ETX Food Bank announces plan to expand across 26 counties
Wednesday morning Cherokee County crash leaves 1 dead