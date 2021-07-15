East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Christ the King employee formally charged, accused of embezzling $250,000

By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been formally charged in federal court for wire fraud after being accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Christ the King Cathedral church.

The federal indictment says beginning in or about August 2019 and ending March 2021, Nathan Allen Webb handled certain financial tasks for the church. The church entrusted him to monitor its Venmo and PayPal accounts; transfer donations from those accounts to its general funds bank account and deposit cash donations into its general funds bank account. In addition, he was responsible for submitting financial statements and copies of bank statements to the church finance committee on a monthly basis and to the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock on a quarterly basis, according to the indictment.

From August 2019 to March 2021, Webb had sole access to the Venmo and PayPal accounts. The indictment says he made unauthorized money transfers from the accounts to his personal PayPal and Venmo accounts.

The federal indictment claims Webb was in Columbia, South America, when he made some of the transfers.

According to the FBI, Webb made six transfers totaling $6,200 in the month of January, and more than $10,400 from February 27 to March 2, 2021 on PayPal. The FBI says unauthorized transfers exceeded $250,000 from Christ the King cathedral.

The Diocese confronted Webb in early March, the last day a transfer was made to Webb’s Paypal account, before closed his account on on the same day.

Webb was scheduled to fly Monday, June 14, 2021, from Cartagena, Colombia, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but court records say Webb didn’t board the plane.

Webb was arrested by Colombian immigration authorities on June 16, after Webb used his U.S. passport at a hotel. Webb was going to be deported, until he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

Latest News

Automation
East Texas technical college says demand for automation is high
A portion of the current Legacy Trail located on Old Jacksonville Highway.
Phase two of the Legacy Trail project in Tyler approved for construction
crane ranch blowout
crane well blowout 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 1
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 7-14-21 PART 1