East Texas Food Bank to hold ‘mega drive-thru’ produce distribution event Friday in Tyler

East Texas Food Bank
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will once again hold a “mega drive-thru” produce distribution event Friday morning in Tyler.

The event will take place from 8-10 a.m. at Lindsey Park. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. As these are drive-thru distributions, East Texas Food Bank representatives emphasized that walk-ups will not be accepted. However, households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.

“Even as the pandemic is ending, we are still seeing an increased need for food assistance. As of March 2021, 240,000 people in East Texas are facing hunger. That means 1 in 5 East Texans, including 1 in 4 children, are at-risk of hunger,” said Lauren Barnes, marketing and communications coordinator for the East Texas Food bank

The next drive-thru distribution dates are:

· Saturday, 7/24 in Tyler at Green Acres Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

· Tuesday, 7/27 in Lufkin at George Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone needing food assistance can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “FIND FOOD” to find a list of resources near them.

