Dr. Kristen Walls announced as new Tyler Legacy principal

During a Special School Board Meeting, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Kristen Walls the new principal of Tyler Legacy High School. Dr. Walls served as academic dean and assistant principal at the then Robert E. Lee High School from 2017 through 2020. In 2020, she became the principal at Hogg Middle School.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford says Dr. Walls will help lead the campus to more successful student outcomes. “We’re excited to announce Dr. Walls as the principal at Tyler Legacy High School,” Crawford said. “As a former academic dean at the school, Dr. Walls’ familiarity with existing systems, students, staff, and families will give her an immediate advantage to lead the campus successfully. Thanks to the previous work done by campus faculty, staff, and students, Tyler Legacy is in a prime position to become an A-rated campus. Dr. Walls has the intangibles to capture those successful student outcomes.”

Dr. Walls began her career in education in 2007. She used her experience as a Doctor of Chiropractic to become a career and technical education (CTE) health science teacher in Garland ISD. In 2009, Dr. Walls joined the staff at Robert E. Lee High School (Lee) here in Tyler ISD. She served as CTE health science department lead and technical dual credit instructor at Lee before becoming the health science department head at the Career and Technology Center. Moving into administrative roles at Lee in 2017, Dr. Walls managed campus operations, redesigned processes to increase achievement ratings, and restructured the Advanced Placement (AP) program. Additionally, as leader of the campus science programs, the school received Texas Education Agency science academic distinctions for two consecutive years.

During her time at Hogg, Dr. Walls implemented systems and protocols that led to academic and social-emotional successful student outcomes. Using data-driven instruction techniques, students achieved academic gains in Math and English. Caring for the whole child, she also implemented school leadership organizations and an advisory period to teach Leader in Me leadership development strategies.

“I am genuinely honored to serve the students, staff, and community at Tyler Legacy High School,” Dr. Walls said. “My goal is to build upon the success that TLHS has already achieved and continue to create a positive environment where all students can grow to reach their full potential.”

