Armed commando springs local cartel leader from Mexican jail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) - A commando of men dressed in military-style gear and carrying rifles burst into a jail in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas, and freed the local leader of the Gulf cartel.

Prosecutors in the state of Tamaulipas said Wednesday the assault occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday after the man was detained by police near Reynosa. Prosecutors identified the detained suspect by his nickname, “Calamardo.”

That is the name used by José Alfredo Hernández Campos, who is also known as “El Metro 27”.

The Metros are the dominant faction of the now-splintered Gulf cartel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

