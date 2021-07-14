East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Highs today will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon sea breeze showers and thundershowers. Overnight temperatures cool down into the low 70s again with partly cloudy skies. All in all, a very normal summer forecast for East Texas. This will continue through the end of the work week, with some chances arriving this weekend.

Rain chances up to 30% for the weekend, not enough to be concerned about moving or cancelling outdoor plans but be prepared for a few showers/t’showers. Those rain chances go up to start next week, 40% for Monday and Tuesday of next week. A very similar set up to the thunderstorms we saw earlier this week on Sunday/Monday, will be the set up for next week. We’ll be watching this closely, but right now severe storms are not in the forecast.

