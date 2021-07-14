East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Saving Tyler’s brick streets & lengthening Legacy Trail

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council members unanimously voted to authorize the City Manager to execute a $99,994 contract with Crown Civil Construction to restore 43 utility cuts repaired with asphalt in the City’s historic brick streets.

The City of Tyler also received a grant to extend Legacy Trail 2.2 miles. The project will add a 1.7 miles of shared-use path and .5 miles of sidewalks from Peete Elementary connecting with Stewart Park along the roadway rights-of-way and through Winters Park.

KLTV 7′s Erin Wides has an update on both projects.

