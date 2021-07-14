East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: East Texas technical college says demand for automation is high

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Douglas Clark, Lead Instructor of Automation Control Technology at TexasState Technical College in Marshall about the booming business of automation.

He says the demand is so high for graduates who know how to program and repair manufacturing equipment that many graduates get multiple job offers.

