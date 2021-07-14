Texas Central names Early Operator for high-speed rail

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - The developers of the high-speed train between Dallas and Houston, with a stop in the Brazos Valley, Texas Central have named an Early Operator for the project.

Renfe, a state-owned company which operates freight and passenger trains, will work alongside Texas Central on the design and development of the commercial aspects of the high-speed train system.

“Renfe has an established reputation for excellence in railroad operations in Spain and across the world,” said Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar. “With their decades of expertise, they were a natural ﬁt to join our team of best-in-class global experts setting the foundation for this new jobs-creating industry we are bringing to Texas.”

The company will also provide advisory and consulting services to Texas Central on final design, execution, construction, testing and commercial aspects of the high-speed rail.

A release from Texas Central said that now this latest position is filled the required elements are in place for the company to fully focus on the final due diligence and secure permanent financing.

In June, Texas Central signed a $16 billion contract with Webuild to build the high-speed rail.

In April, six Brazos Valley counties joined a federal lawsuit to stop the high-speed rail project. The lawsuit claims the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when it issued a Rule of Decision (ROD) approving a Rule of Particular Applicability (RPA) for the proposed high-speed rail project.

According to Texas Central, the project is expected to bring an estimated 17,000 direct jobs during the six years of construction, over 20,000 supply chain jobs and more than 1,400 direct permanent jobs when the train is fully operational.

