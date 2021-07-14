East Texas Now Business Break
SFA University Police Department earns accreditation from IACLEA

Source; SFA Facebook page
Source; SFA Facebook page(Robin Johnson | SFA Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT
From Stephen F. Austin State Univesity

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Police Department recently received accreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, the leading authority for campus public safety. Fewer than 100 agencies have earned this endorsement from IACLEA, which indicates compliance with national best-practice standards in the profession.

“All employees worked diligently to complete this challenging process, and we did so because of our commitment to excellence and a desire to provide professional police services throughout our community,” said SFA Chief of Police John Fields.

IACLEA accreditation signifies an agency’s ongoing commitment to excellence and state-of-the-art performance in every aspect of its operations. SFA President Scott Gordon said the university’s accreditation is well-deserved.

“The SFA Police Department demonstrates the highest level of practices, operations, and professionalism each and every day,” Gordon said. “I commend Chief Fields and his officers for the tremendous job they do and their commitment to excellence.”

The accreditation standards guide the recruitment, selection, training, and professional development of agency personnel and overall agency operations.

“We congratulate SFA on achieving IACLEA accreditation, a unique distinction among campus police and public safety agencies,” said IACLEA President Eric Heath, associate vice president for Safety & Security at the University of Chicago. “The men and women protecting campus have proven through policy and practice the commitment to operate at the highest level of the profession.”

The department prepared for the onsite assessment by updating policies and operations and ensuring the public had the opportunity to provide comments to the assessors during the onsite visit.

Fields said the department will seek re-accreditation in four years. For more information about SFA’s UPD, visit www.sfasu.edu/upd.

