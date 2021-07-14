Phase two of the Legacy Trail project in Tyler approved for construction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More miles for runners, walkers and people who want to get outside are coming to Tyler.

The Tyler City Council received a grant to extend the Legacy Trail by 2.2 miles Wednesday morning, marking phase two of the project.

The estimated cost rings up at $3.1 million and TxDOT will provide up to 80 percent of construction costs. The city will pay the remaining 20 percent of construction costs and 100 percent of the engineering and design costs, all funded by the half-cent sales tax fund.

“This is a very exciting one for us, it really starts to link communities together, neighborhoods, provides that walking ability and space there for people to get out and exercise and just enjoy themselves,” said Edward Broussard, Tyler city manager.

Broussard said the next phase of the trail will begin at a future park, which will be built on Highway 155, and end near the Rose Garden Complex.

The city will contract with Brannon Corporation to assist in plan development. The project will add a 1.7 miles of shared-use path and .5 miles of sidewalks from Peete Elementary connecting with Stewart Park along the roadway rights-of-way and through Winters Park, according to the city.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.