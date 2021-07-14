East Texas Now Business Break
Overton public water system rescinds boil water notice

A boil water notice has been rescinded.
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On July 12, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Overton public water system, PWS ID: TX 2010002, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 14, 2021. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Joshua Stuart, Public Works Supervisor - Water at (903) 834-3171.

