Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy skies is expected overnight tonight with a partly cloudy start to our Wednesday. A few scattered PM showers/thundershowers will remain possible over the southernmost part of East Texas each day this week...and into the weekend. A few may occur over northern areas Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Better chances for scattered showers/thundershowers begin on Monday and will continue into Tuesday as a weak cold front moves into East Texas as early as Tuesday morning. Not a strong front, but will help in the development of rain, especially during the heat of the day. Temperatures should be near normal through this forecast period and a southerly wind is expected into the weekend at 5-15 mph. More of a SW component in the wind a head of the front starting on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. Nothing too heavy as far as the rain is concerned early next week. Have a great day.

