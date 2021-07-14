East Texas Now Business Break
Oklahoma man dies in Cass County crash near Avinger

At 2 p.m. on July 12, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of a wreck on SH 155 in Cass County. That’s about two miles south of Avinger.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A crash on a rainy afternoon took the life of an Oklahoma man on Monday.

Danny Green, 68, of Haworth, Oklahoma died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident and was ejected from his vehicle.

At 2 p.m. on July 12, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of a wreck on SH 155 in Cass County. That’s about two miles south of Avinger, according to a news release.

According to preliminary information, a 2005 Peterbilt truck-tractor was towing a trailer northeast on SH 155.

For some unknown reason, the driver of the Peterbilt lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, striking several trees.

Heavy rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

