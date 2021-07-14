East Texas Now Business Break
NNSA completes first production unit of W88 at Pantex plant

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The department of energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration successfully completed the system-level first production unit for the W88 alteration 370 at the Pantex Plant.

The W88 alt 370 is a major warhead acquisition program that ensures the future viability of the sea-launched ballistic missile strategic deterrent.

This major milestone forDOE, NNSA, the department of defense, and the nation was achieved one month ahead of schedule after more than 11 years of design, development, qualification, and component production.

