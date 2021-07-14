East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another warm, muggy start with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning.  Expect today to look and feel a lot like yesterday with temperatures warming into the lower 90s this afternoon.  A few isolated shower or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas.  This same slight chance for afternoon rain will continue through the end of the week.  By the weekend, the chance for rain will increase, especially during the afternoons and another rare summer cold front could be on the way for early next week.  That means even better chances for rain and another slight cool down.

