East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About four million taxpayers can expect to see refunds from the Internal Revenue Service this week.

The money will go to people who paid too much on unemployment compensation last year.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

This round of refund payments will begin July 14 for direct deposit and July 16 for those who receive paper checks.

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.

Most taxpayers will not need to take any action and there is no need to call the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person was injured after a pickup went off a Longview road and struck a tree Tuesday...
1 person injured after pickup leaves road in Longview, strikes tree
Five vehicles were involved in a wreck on Tyler's Loop 323 Tuesday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
5 vehicles involved in chain-reaction wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD
Inmate in Smith County Jail.
East Texas inmate advocate speaks against bill that would make it harder for some to bond out of jail
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) speaks with KLTV's Blake Holland about his so-called election...
Texas Senate approves GOP voting bill Tuesday with 18-4 vote

Latest News

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Justice Dept. watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar case
This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios' shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Black...
The Stew Review: Scarlett Johansson finally gets the action movie she deserves with ‘Black Widow’
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands